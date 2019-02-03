Alfa Financial Software (ALFA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.84) on Friday. Alfa Financial Software has a 52-week low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its solutions include point of sale, such as Web-based quotation, multiple channels, and templates and business rules; originations, including credit and document management, and workflow and business rules; contract management comprising leases and loans, reporting and business intelligence, customer, asset and contract management, and bad debt management; and wholesale consisting of dealer portal, audit, and entire unit lifecycle.

