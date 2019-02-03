Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 4th. Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Leerink Swann set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.35.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 2,605 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $307,728.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,681.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $929,603 in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/alexion-pharmaceuticals-alxn-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.