Alexco Resource (AXU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Shares of AXU stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 271,792.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 761,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 761,019 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 573,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 166.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

