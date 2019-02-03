Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie began coverage on Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

