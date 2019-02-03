AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEZS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. AEterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $65.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.19.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that AEterna Zentaris will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of AEterna Zentaris at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

