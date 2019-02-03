Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,929 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,370,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 81.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 163,896 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 421,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,421,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 93,077 shares in the last quarter. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $13.62 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

