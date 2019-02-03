Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $111,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.62. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

