Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 105,192 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,192 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PPL by 623.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $282,051.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,714.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $694,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,623 shares of company stock worth $1,403,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $31.15 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

