Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 190,299 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,740 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000.

CII opened at $15.33 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

