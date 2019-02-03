Advisor Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

IDXX stock opened at $205.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $166.70 and a one year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $682,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

