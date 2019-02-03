Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. OTR Global cut shares of Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

