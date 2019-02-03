Advisor Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in Carnival by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Carnival by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $71.49.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $119,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $364,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.01.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

