Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 120,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 142,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 83.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 258,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 102.62%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.01.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

