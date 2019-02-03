Advanced Info Service PCL (AVIFY) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY) Head to Head Contrast

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $4.65 billion 3.61 $887.28 million N/A N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR $14.13 billion 2.35 $1.39 billion $1.15 22.24

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Dividends

Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 18.37% 59.95% 10.76% VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Info Service PCL and VIVENDI SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 0 0 N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR 1 0 3 0 2.50

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone and Call Center Services, Mobile Phone Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes mobile handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides services, such as international telephone service/gateway, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; and operates in land and building rental and service, as well as related facilities. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

