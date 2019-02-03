Adobe Inc (ADBE) EVP Sells $7,393,800.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Bradley Rencher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $7,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,435,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $247.38 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $277.61. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,557.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,990 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Adobe Inc (ADBE) EVP Sells $7,393,800.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/adobe-inc-adbe-evp-sells-7393800-00-in-stock.html.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.