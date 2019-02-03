Adenz Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (DNZ)

Adenz (CURRENCY:DNZ) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Adenz has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $14.00 worth of Adenz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adenz has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Adenz coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adenz Coin Profile

Adenz (CRYPTO:DNZ) is a coin. Adenz’s total supply is 5,333,061 coins. Adenz’s official Twitter account is @AdenzProject . The official website for Adenz is adenz.org

Adenz Coin Trading

Adenz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adenz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adenz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adenz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

