ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.32. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.62% and a negative return on equity of 88.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 11,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,829,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,303,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

