Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 20,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,061,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,691,684.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,129,400.00.

GNRC opened at $52.98 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Generac had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $559.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/aaron-jagdfeld-sells-20000-shares-of-generac-holdings-inc-gnrc-stock-2.html.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.