5,771 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,771 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,594,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,493,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3,919.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 465,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 453,888 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 670,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 395,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,817,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,552,959,000 after purchasing an additional 381,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,892 shares of company stock worth $8,353,387. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.85. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

