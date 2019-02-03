492,960 Shares in Melinta Therapeutics Inc (MLNT) Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 492,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLNT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 3,652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 800,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 715,148 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,616,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 632,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 413,989 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Melinta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $14.10.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melinta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.
Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.
Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT).
Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.