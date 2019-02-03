4,821 Shares in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Purchased by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 114.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCE. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $33.14 on Friday. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.85) EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,524.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

