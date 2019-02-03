4,006 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $6,673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $5,444,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $2,055,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $1,628,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $107.05 and a one year high of $135.26.

