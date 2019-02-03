$396.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will post sales of $396.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.97 million to $406.10 million. Cincinnati Bell reported sales of $427.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.31 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 309.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $17.60.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

