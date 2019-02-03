2,900 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on AptarGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $66,161.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $2,623,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.97 and a 1-year high of $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

