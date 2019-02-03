$193.68 Million in Sales Expected for Docusign Inc (DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report $193.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.40 million to $197.83 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year sales of $694.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.70 million to $699.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $865.45 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $901.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $178.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.55 million. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Docusign to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

DOCU stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Docusign has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $68.35.

In other news, insider William Neil Hudspith sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith J. Krach sold 34,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,449 shares of company stock worth $21,202,765.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 74.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Docusign by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

