$188.99 Million in Sales Expected for CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post $188.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.80 million to $189.20 million. CommVault Systems posted sales of $184.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $714.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.40 million to $718.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $769.52 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $783.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $184.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut CommVault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

In other news, CEO N Robert Hammer sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $10,319,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,799,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,490,232.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,784,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,880,000 after buying an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,091,000 after purchasing an additional 513,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,621,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 654,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,079,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

