14,569 Shares in Travelzoo (TZOO) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Travelzoo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 64,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other Travelzoo news, insider Christian Alexander Smart purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 9,650 shares of company stock worth $86,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 million, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.17. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

