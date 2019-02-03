$143.00 Million in Sales Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report $143.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. EXACT Sciences posted sales of $87.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year sales of $445.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $454.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $709.37 million, with estimates ranging from $701.40 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EXACT Sciences.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In related news, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 163,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $11,282,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,134,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,873,708.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,143.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 643,992 shares of company stock valued at $49,516,820. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 520,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 6,220.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 516,442 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,585,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 434,184 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,888,000 after acquiring an additional 388,434 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,197,000 after acquiring an additional 330,485 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $89.40 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 12.08 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

