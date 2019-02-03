$129.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to announce $129.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the highest is $129.98 million. Cornerstone OnDemand posted sales of $131.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year sales of $529.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.14 million to $529.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $565.38 million, with estimates ranging from $556.14 million to $570.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.16. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $59.18.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,082,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,317,034 shares in the company, valued at $171,059,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 29,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,509,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,289,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,070,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,757 shares of company stock worth $6,711,974 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 51,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

