1,200 Shares in Air Lease Corp (AL) Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,279,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,660,000 after acquiring an additional 65,558 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 68,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,557,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,457,000 after buying an additional 121,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,898,585.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AL opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.11. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AL. TheStreet raised shares of Air Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

