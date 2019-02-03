1,188 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

