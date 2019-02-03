10,960 Shares in Pivotal Software (PVTL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at about $329,000.

Pivotal Software stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVTL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

