$1.94 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.88. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Comerica to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.52.

In other Comerica news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Comerica by 936.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,591,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,542 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Comerica by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comerica by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Comerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Comerica by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,428,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

