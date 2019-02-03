-$1.37 EPS Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.16). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($4.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.74% and a negative net margin of 617.27%. The business had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million.

ADMS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory T. Went purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,973.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 182,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 318.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 260,360 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 43,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.95. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

