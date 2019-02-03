$0.79 EPS Expected for Weibo Corp (WB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Weibo reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weibo.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 33.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $148.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

WB opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Weibo has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $142.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Weibo by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after acquiring an additional 477,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Weibo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.