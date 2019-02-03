$0.70 EPS Expected for Textron Inc. (TXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Textron posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Textron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

