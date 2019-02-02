Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 64,625 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,625 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. FMR LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,201,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,238,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,250,000 after acquiring an additional 753,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 700,781 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

AMTD opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

