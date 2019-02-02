Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apache were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Apache by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Apache by 6.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 465,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Apache by 69.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 200,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,370 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 24.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

