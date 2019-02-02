Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Ferrari NV (RACE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 446.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $149.85. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $964.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.29 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.38.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

