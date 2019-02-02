Zscaler (ZS) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.62

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 83061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -155.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $61,167.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $194,347.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,053 shares of company stock worth $4,231,160. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 305.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,759 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 366.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,516 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 5,565.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 943,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3,428.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 916,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 890,203 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

