Zonecoin (ZNE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Zonecoin has a market capitalization of $25,297.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zonecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zonecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005523 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020650 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00249201 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016151 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Zonecoin (CRYPTO:ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official website is www.zonecoin.tech . Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech

Zonecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

