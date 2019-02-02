Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Stake Lessened by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,812,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,078,872,000 after acquiring an additional 485,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,818,000 after acquiring an additional 228,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,818,000 after acquiring an additional 228,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,524,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,717 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,690,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,657,000 after acquiring an additional 238,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.18. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $149.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

