Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115,582 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zagg were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zagg in the third quarter worth $126,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zagg in the third quarter worth $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Zagg in the third quarter worth $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zagg in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zagg in the third quarter worth $232,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. Zagg Inc has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zagg from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zagg from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

