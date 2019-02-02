Zafgen (ZFGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Zafgen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

Zafgen stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zafgen has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 547.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

