Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teradyne (TER) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne continues to benefit from its growing memory market exposure and strong product lineup. Also, the company’s lean cost structure and strong balance sheet remain positives. Additionally, the management is optimistic about the Universal Robots acquisition and continuous design win momentum. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. We believe that the company has significant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long-haul. However, Teradyne's HDD business due to a slowdown in the PC market poses a major concern. Also, weakness in the mobility test market remains a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past one year.”

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Teradyne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.04.

NYSE:TER opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.17 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 33,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,216,493.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,376.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 26,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $988,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,335.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 465,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,291,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

