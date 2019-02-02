Zacks Investment Research Lowers VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands.

