Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rowan Companies (RDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rowan is facing pressure on topline. Since 2016, total annual revenues have declined at a CAGR of nearly 30.4%. The trend continues through 2018, wherein the revenues have decreased by over 26% till date. Moreover, the company’s operating costs are also on the rise, which can hurt its bottom-line. Additionally, decreasing average dayrates and utilization of jackup and deepwater rigs continues to hurt Rowan. In the last reported quarter, the average dayrates of jackup and deepwater rigs plummeted nearly 25.6%, while average utilization of the company's rigs was 66% compared with 74% in the comparable quarter last year. This has also affected the company’s free cash flow. Given these headwinds, the company seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rowan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rowan Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.46.

NYSE RDC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 2,251,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rowan Companies has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.56.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rowan Companies will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,533,000 after acquiring an additional 543,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rowan Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,296,000 after buying an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Rowan Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,296,000 after buying an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in Rowan Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 11,154,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,038,000 after buying an additional 227,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rowan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,670,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after buying an additional 45,103 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

