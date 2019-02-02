Zacks Investment Research Lowers Regis (RGS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGS. ValuEngine raised Regis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Regis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Regis stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $760.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.43. Regis has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Regis had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $274.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Regis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jim Brian Lain sold 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $166,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Regis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

