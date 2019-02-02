Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. 53,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,784. The company has a market cap of $513.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,282.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,370.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 766,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 136,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

