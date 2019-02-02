Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guess? (GES) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess have underperformed the industry in the past month. The company has been grappling with increased distribution costs for the past two quarters owing to the repositioning of the European distribution centre. This has impacted margins in Europe and led to a rise in SG&A expenses. High marketing and advertising costs are also expected to lead to increased SG&A rate in the fourth quarter. Further, the company remains exposed to the unfavourable currency fluctuations given its solid international presence. Also, stiff competition remains a matter of concern. Nevertheless, the company continues to gain from strength in its Europe and Asia businesses, owing to constant store openings and e-commerce growth. These have been leading to positive comps growth. Also, the company has been focusing on linking brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce and mobile sales to improve its online operations.”

Get Guess? alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Guess? stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,858. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,112.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at $13,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at $6,852,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 176.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 207,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,116,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at $2,460,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.